Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Holder Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Shares Rose; Holder Hillcrest Asset Management Upped Helen Of Troy LTD F (HELE) Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 15,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,954 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 86,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd F (HELE) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,675 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 89,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $152. About 255,817 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 7,265 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation accumulated 0% or 6,943 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,762 shares. Regions Finance stated it has 2,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 310,823 are owned by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has 3,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp accumulated 256,725 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 231,697 shares. Kennedy owns 0.18% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 65,686 shares. 261 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated. Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Mesirow Investment Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 60,626 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0% or 690 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,611 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.