Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Valuation Rose While Edge Wealth Management Has Cut Stake; As Duke Energy (DUK) Stock Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased by $865,832 Its Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 97,973 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 109,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 2.97 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 9,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 52,154 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 42,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 898,855 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Energy Transfer Investors Should Be Excited About 2020 – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 115,107 shares to 381,793 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.60 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 97,980 shares to 95,289 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 55,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,450 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.