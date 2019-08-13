Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position; Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Value Rose While Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding by $376,720

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 9,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 14,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.95. About 2.29M shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 33.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 109,473 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 164,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 3.03M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 59,700 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsr reported 2.27% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Kistler reported 385 shares stake. Advisors Capital Mngmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,031 shares. Principal Fincl Inc reported 640,305 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 9,447 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,882 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Victory Capital Management holds 0.11% or 596,613 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Midas Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Leavell Inv reported 3,715 shares.

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares to 6,350 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 123,023 are held by Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corp. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.23% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Pinnacle Limited reported 173,976 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 16,005 were reported by Family Management. 6,990 are held by Pacific Global Investment. Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested in 121,335 shares. Moneta Gp Advsr Limited Company holds 0.05% or 16,289 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 72,064 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc invested in 1.65% or 57,500 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bourgeon Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 130,255 shares. 456,769 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. Trustmark Bancshares Department stated it has 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 49,225 shares. 113,573 are held by Jacobson & Schmitt Ltd Liability Corp.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares to 11,110 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 14,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Mgmt.

