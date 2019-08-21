Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Cut Its Holding by $1.60 Million as Stock Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Trimmed Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 33.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 55,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 109,473 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 164,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.36 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 44.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 68,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 86,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 154,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 4.00 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $405.33 million for 11.87 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.87% negative EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 42,800 shares to 307,600 shares, valued at $22.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Co accumulated 5,823 shares. 25,668 were reported by Cadence Management. 72 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Douglass Winthrop Advsr has 70,717 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 41,410 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 234,608 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 3.77M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 177,063 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 4,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhenman & Partners Asset Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration Corp has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mcf Limited stated it has 4,984 shares. 5.48 million were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Ltd. Sectoral Asset invested in 0.03% or 4,180 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies owns 10,576 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ptnrs Holdings Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 89,166 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And accumulated 16,692 shares. South Texas Money Management holds 10,842 shares. Welch Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 43,359 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0.01% or 104,289 shares in its portfolio. Salient Advisors Limited Liability has 12.73 million shares for 8.65% of their portfolio. Argent has invested 0.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 108,823 were accumulated by Chatham Gru Inc. Leuthold Grp invested 0.07% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Castleark Mngmt Limited holds 0.63% or 577,620 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 74,623 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Mngmt has 981 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 154,825 shares to 171,551 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

