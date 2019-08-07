Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Share Value Rose While Payden & Rygel Trimmed Holding by $1.41 Million; Tenor Capital Management Increases Position in Gopro (GPRO)

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $697.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 9.74M shares traded or 104.35% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 29/03/2018 – GoPro: A New, Entry-Level Camera Switches on Some Interest — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 18/04/2018 – GoPro Launches Camera Trade-Up Program for HERO6 Black and Fusion Cameras; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 04/05/2018 – GoPro sells more cameras on ad push, driving revenue beat; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY GAAP GROSS MARGIN 22.2 PCT VS 31.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 48,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.52M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 5.31 million shares traded or 41.10% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (Prn) by 6.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38.62M shares, and cut its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GPRO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 60.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) for 15,512 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 1,115 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 100 shares. Fincl Management Professionals Inc invested in 0% or 205 shares. 7.97M are held by Blackrock Inc. Connecticut-based Ellington Limited Co has invested 0.3% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 131,100 shares. Maverick Limited has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Sei Communications accumulated 53,659 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 115,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp invested in 207,900 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.02% in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 29,788 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag holds 364,911 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 63,579 shares in its portfolio.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86,900 shares to 458,100 shares, valued at $22.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 110,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.