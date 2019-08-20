Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Market Value Rose While Cohen & Steers Lifted Stake by $16.51 Million; Srb Raised Its Stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by $21.60 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 569,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 4.23 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.04 million, up from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 2.72M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 7.87M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Lc has 1.72% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 233,350 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ing Groep Nv invested in 51,121 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 80,096 were accumulated by Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Comm (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Kames Public Limited Com has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schafer Cullen Capital Management holds 45,556 shares. 18,774 were accumulated by Martin And Co Incorporated Tn. Cortland Associates Mo invested in 4.34% or 498,396 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,852 shares. Amg Trust Savings Bank reported 35,258 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 17,131 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Atwood And Palmer stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreno Evelyn V has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). City holds 0.44% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 28,672 shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 43,227 shares to 17,439 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 208,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.