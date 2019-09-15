Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Holder Payden & Rygel Has Lowered Holding by $354,760 as Market Valuation Rose; Fernwood Investment Management Stake In Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Was Has Increased

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 12,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.86M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.28M shares traded or 49.64% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 117.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 3,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Terril Brothers owns 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,776 shares. Alta Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 472,553 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt accumulated 166 shares. Central Asset Invests Management Holding (Hk) Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 21,300 shares. Dynamic Management Ltd has 5.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 51,423 shares. Hallmark Capital Management owns 14,763 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 6.93 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Condor Capital Mgmt accumulated 23,136 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 69,082 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J Commerce reported 13,978 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Mengis Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 29,192 shares. Triangle Wealth Management owns 25,323 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability reported 67,872 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Palladium Ptnrs has invested 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IMO 2020 And What It Means For Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,320 were reported by Smithfield Trust. Orleans Cap Mgmt La accumulated 81,572 shares. Ckw Financial Group stated it has 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Savant Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 9,979 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 11,457 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Kansas-based Samson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 23.54% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 11,337 shares. 74,328 are held by Colony Group Limited Liability Co. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 8,105 shares. Guyasuta Invest Incorporated reported 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.46 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 5,265 shares to 12,330 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 96,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.