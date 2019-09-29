Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) Valuation Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $13.40 Million; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Market Valuation Rose, Greenwich Investment Management Has Decreased Stake

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 520,914 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS-WITHIN THE AMENDMENT, LENDERS CONSENT TO, SUBJECT TO CONSUMMATION OF INITIAL SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION, TO RELEASE EACH SAWTOOTH ENTITY; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) by 819.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 478,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 536,954 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50 million, up from 58,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Product Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Ls Inv has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of accumulated 2.85M shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has invested 0.39% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advisors Lc owns 274,425 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 16,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hourglass Ltd accumulated 42,720 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Texas-based Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 10,997 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 63,882 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 77,966 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 8.12 million shares. Kayne Anderson Lp holds 11.27% or 26.05M shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc reported 161,515 shares. Salient Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has 9.81% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 13.79M shares. Paragon Ltd invested in 20,128 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 6,854 shares to 104,699 shares, valued at $21.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 10,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,561 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 26,595 shares to 121,470 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Ltd has invested 0.25% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 18,200 are owned by Ameritas. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 16,402 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 1.11% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 10.16 million shares. 92,228 are held by Hightower Ltd Liability Com. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 27,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 117,000 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 170 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 250,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 15,430 shares. First Republic Investment holds 55,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 121,428 shares. Hightower Svcs Lta has 0.03% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 18,713 shares. Citadel Limited Liability holds 0% or 271,976 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.25 million for 16.83 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.