Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) Market Value Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Raised Position; Freeport (FCX) Stock Price Declined While National Pension Service Has Lowered Its Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) by 819.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 478,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 536,954 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50 million, up from 58,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Product Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 3.19 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 149,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.21 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 20.86M shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 26,490 shares to 355,482 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,651 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. Another trade for 172,000 shares valued at $1.74 million was bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.68 million for 31.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.33% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Brinker Capital Inc owns 56,043 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc invested in 92,105 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.04% or 33,408 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). California-based Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1,250 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.02% or 558,229 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 531,087 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Franklin has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Assetmark invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Lc accumulated 0.3% or 12.01M shares. Payden Rygel owns 1.28M shares. Victory Cap reported 0.09% stake. Plancorp Lc holds 0.86% or 75,451 shares. 1,000 were reported by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 92,000 shares. South State stated it has 7,374 shares. Verity Verity Ltd reported 0.97% stake. Grassi Invest Management reported 0.18% stake. New York-based Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 44,809 are held by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com owns 64,843 shares. Suncoast Equity has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 103,641 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $246.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,300 shares to 108,476 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 6,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,699 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.