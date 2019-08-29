Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Stake Maintained by Beck Mack & Oliver Llc; As Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 16,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.36M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 2.57M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 6,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 110,788 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 104,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.49. About 790,853 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – BOARD INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY ABOUT $417 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Chairman George Conrades to Retire; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI ENTERS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsr stated it has 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 11,300 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 42,773 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 30,227 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 52,180 shares. West Family stated it has 5.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cibc Asset Management owns 76,486 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 185,482 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% or 113,428 shares. Cap Ltd invested in 0.12% or 15,096 shares. 166,284 were reported by North Mngmt Corporation. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 0.12% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 94,820 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 20.00 million shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited holds 0.45% or 36,506 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 1,300 shares to 4,217 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaw.Clb (BRKB).

