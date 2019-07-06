Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Raised Position; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Valuation Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $11.92 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $291.77. About 422,517 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 16,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.36 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.51 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.38 lastly. It is down 3.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Com has 1.08% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 227,907 shares. City stated it has 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 123,107 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Llc invested in 0.58% or 74,623 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 18,590 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Nbw Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,938 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc has 33,914 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 60,790 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn stated it has 19,098 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn reported 0.09% stake. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Massachusetts Finance Company Ma holds 0.17% or 13.72 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 200 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,900 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $141.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) by 7,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,386 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Meridian Management Co reported 8,050 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 8,957 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 849,840 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.02% stake. Capital Glob Investors invested in 0.44% or 5.65 million shares. Crestwood Cap Limited Partnership owns 54,000 shares for 7.54% of their portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3,300 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 4,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 2,756 are owned by Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,997 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.63 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.