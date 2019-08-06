Enterprise Prods Partners LP (EPD) Share Value Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Lifted by $470,699 Its Stake; Crossvault Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Boeing Company (BA) as Stock Declined

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (EPD) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 16,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.36 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.87. About 466,984 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, up from 26,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $330.94. About 890,855 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness invested 2.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,318 are owned by Ssi Management. Moreover, Rh Dinel Investment Counsel has 6.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri has 1.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,311 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt owns 629 shares. Fiduciary reported 0.18% stake. Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited holds 2,484 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Foster And Motley Incorporated has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,674 shares. Kings Point Cap reported 2.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Element Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aull & Monroe Invest Management Corporation owns 14,919 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Svcs Gru Lc holds 2.79% or 21,477 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,852 shares to 16,276 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 16,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,411 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.