Enterprise Prods Partners LP Com (EPD) Holder Green Square Capital Cut Stake by $5.20 Million; Trupanion (TRUP) Shareholder Avenir Has Increased Stake by $721,856 as Market Value Rose

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP Com (EPD) by 59.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 179,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 123,023 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 302,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners LP Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.21 lastly. It is up 3.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 22,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 295,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 126,965 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares to 59,882 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 135,322 shares to 163,500 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,532 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

