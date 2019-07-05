Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Valuation Rose While First Allied Advisory Services Has Cut Stake; Flowserve (FLS) Shares Rose While Causeway Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $91.83 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.45 million, down from 5.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 129,689 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 20,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,029 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 70,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 445,958 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 136.36% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $67.40 million for 25.37 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Flowserve (FLS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Flowserve +9% following strong Q1 earnings, improved margins – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve Corp (FLS) CEO Scott Rowe on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 33,979 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 921,833 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 21,321 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 177,301 shares. 9,538 were accumulated by Ww Asset Incorporated. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Com reported 798,079 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 436,122 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atwood Palmer Incorporated accumulated 825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Monarch Capital Mgmt reported 80,620 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 5,851 shares. Secor Capital Advisors LP holds 0.2% or 21,716 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 14,497 shares stake. Beutel Goodman & Communication has 1.79 million shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 30,096 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 375,021 shares to 6.33 million shares, valued at $47.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 11,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.35 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 6,990 are owned by Pacific Glob Invest Management Company. Rench Wealth owns 8,480 shares. 908,400 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings. Reaves W H & holds 1.76% or 1.83 million shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 271 shares. Marco Invest Limited Liability Company invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cls Invests Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Us Comml Bank De accumulated 275,731 shares. Cambridge Tru reported 7,052 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 81,180 are held by E&G Advisors Lp. Notis holds 0.24% or 17,000 shares. 10,513 were accumulated by Iowa Comml Bank. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 86,240 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Vs. Magellan: Battle Of The High-Yield Blue-Chips – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Is Working to Solve What Could Become an Overwhelming Problem – Motley Fool” published on March 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Marching Towards Sustainability – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Enterprise (EPD) Retain Beat Streak in Q1 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 488 shares to 13,643 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Fin Tr Inc by 170,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).