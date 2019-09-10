Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Value Rose While Energy Income Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding by $87.11 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 184,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 20.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601.91 million, down from 20.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 2.56M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 1.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 5.13 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280.09M, up from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.24. About 1.47 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,822 shares to 295,089 shares, valued at $37.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 46,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.17B for 13.56 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

