Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Value Rose While Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Cut Its Holding; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose While Peconic Partners Decreased Its Position

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 42,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.94M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 2.68M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.38 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

