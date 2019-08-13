Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Price Rose While Energy Income Partners Has Cut Position by $5.36 Million; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Increased Position

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 184,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 20.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601.91 million, down from 20.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 2.21 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $122.99. About 2.33 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.38% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Apollo Mgmt Hldg L P, a New York-based fund reported 125,000 shares. 17,029 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Moreover, Grassi Inv Management has 0.19% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 43,500 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1.03 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 10,842 shares. 54,824 were reported by Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Corporation Delaware. Fmr Llc holds 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 7.68 million shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,485 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 65,259 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Torray Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 60,284 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Indiana-based Ami Inv Management has invested 0.51% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jane Street Gp holds 279,053 shares. Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 46,306 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $120.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 720,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc. New (NYSE:OKE).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 92,968 shares to 146,937 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associate Ct owns 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,900 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated holds 7,048 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Marietta Invest Prns Limited Liability Com has 3,000 shares. Polar Llp holds 0.31% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 309,979 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 182,576 shares. Prudential holds 0.16% or 898,194 shares. Conning holds 440,620 shares. Intact Invest owns 38,300 shares. Creative Planning has 87,964 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Management Lc accumulated 142,613 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,808 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 246,009 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 0.02% or 2,442 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 43,543 shares.

