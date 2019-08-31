Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake Upped by Castleark Management Llc; Viking Fund Management Has Lifted Its Diamondback Ener (FANG) Holding by $3.13 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Ener (FANG) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17 million, up from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Ener for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 1.12 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 38,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 577,620 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.81 million, up from 539,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Stice Travis D. also bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News for Aug 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Limited Co reported 7,420 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Com Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 928,772 shares. 22,681 are owned by Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Corp. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 17.42 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 469 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 3,958 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Llc stated it has 402,495 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.35M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,774 shares. Drexel Morgan & holds 0.28% or 3,065 shares. 16,545 were reported by Us Bank De. 1.38M were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com. 56 are held by Pathstone Family Office Limited Company.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 15,000 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 29,530 shares to 10,350 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 21,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,300 shares, and cut its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners Quietly Produces 59th Consecutive Increase In Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Utility Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Simple Formula For Methodical Wealth Creation – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ares Lc has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 25,814 shares. 850,249 were reported by Oppenheimer And Com Inc. Van Eck Associates Corporation stated it has 26,104 shares. Apollo Management Holdings Lp holds 0.04% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 147,155 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.1% or 7,700 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And owns 17,358 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Com reported 24,081 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 12,602 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.15% or 18,351 shares. Asset Management Ltd Com holds 244,137 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bryn Mawr Trust Co invested in 0.04% or 24,070 shares. Energ Income Partners Ltd invested in 10.28% or 20.68M shares. Financial Counselors has 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).