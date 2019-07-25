Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake Has Boosted by Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc; Minerva Advisors Increased Its Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Position by $665,180; Valuation Declined

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 127.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 396,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 709,253 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 312,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 1.74M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 1,171 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH 100 MLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 19/04/2018 – Ecology and Environment, Inc. Awarded Contract with Trust to Conduct Site Investigations throughout Navajo Nation; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT, HARBERT HAVE DISCUSSED SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS PPP CONTRACT WORTH 172.48 MLN YUAN; 21/03/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS IT EXPECTS TO WIN ROAD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 376.2 MLN YUAN

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28 million and $177.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 115,859 shares to 411,917 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (Call) by 1,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101 shares, and cut its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp.