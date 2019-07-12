Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose While Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lowered Its Holding; Hexcel New (HXL) Share Price Declined While Lateef Investment Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $3.15 Million

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 5.46M shares traded or 54.85% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 45,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,564 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, down from 417,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 273,889 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND, IF NEEDED, COMPANY’S EXISTING LOAN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.14B for 14.96 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

