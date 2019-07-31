Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Rr Advisors Increased Holding by $8.87 Million; Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $1.47 Million; Stock Value Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 9,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,069 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15M, down from 135,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.35M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94 million, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 5.87 million shares traded or 61.35% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.95M for 14.74 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Quantres Asset Management Limited owns 3,700 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 2.37% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). St Germain D J Com has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,513 shares. Luminus Mgmt holds 17,750 shares. Bluecrest Ltd stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Generation Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.78M shares. 1,414 are held by Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt. Brown Advisory Ltd Company reported 7,402 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has 99,127 shares. 12,963 are owned by Boston Advsrs. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.46% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bender Robert And Associate holds 0.11% or 1,440 shares.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 14,591 shares to 202,462 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 26,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com reported 43,240 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Rodgers Brothers reported 18,351 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Llc accumulated 28,264 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Blackhill Capital reported 157,570 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.66M shares. Cap Advisers Llc holds 861,800 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs reported 0.16% stake. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 616,033 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 0.1% stake. Brown Advisory Limited Co invested 0.18% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 440,970 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt reported 0% stake. Keybank Association Oh holds 141,719 shares.