Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lifted Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 26.76M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $778.58M, down from 28.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 2.00 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 351% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 89,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 115,519 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 25,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 1.85 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF)

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 68,560 shares to 43,256 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 8,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,592 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of CF Industries Are Climbing Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 519,400 shares to 5.86M shares, valued at $84.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 31,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

