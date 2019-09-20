Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Jrm Investment Counsel Raised Its Holding by $367,276 as Stock Value Rose; First Long Island Investors Cut Its Adobe Sys Com (ADBE) Stake by $495,978 as Share Price Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (ADBE) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 1,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 82,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.26M, down from 84,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $277.27. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 357,723 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 344,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.28M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 22,189 shares to 246,876 shares, valued at $24.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kentucky Retirement System owns 22,724 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or reported 0.33% stake. State Street holds 0.43% or 19.71M shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 13,100 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 21,526 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Charter Trust Co accumulated 0.09% or 2,536 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.48% or 5,752 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wright Investors Ser owns 0.41% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,627 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd accumulated 198,446 shares. Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 4,785 shares. 515 are owned by Enterprise Financial Serv.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marketo leader Lucas exiting Adobe – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe, FedEx and More Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,400 are owned by Horrell Cap Management. Stephens Ar reported 278,813 shares stake. Bridges Inv Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Carlson Management holds 0.05% or 7,251 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 101,816 shares. California-based Grassi Invest Management has invested 0.18% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hendley stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Essex reported 22,637 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Franklin Inc accumulated 318,490 shares. Apollo Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 125,000 shares. Rothschild Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 220,166 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.26% or 70,264 shares. Enterprise Service holds 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 6,186 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.22% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jag Cap Management stated it has 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).