Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $11.73 Million; Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Stock Value Rose While Aew Capital Management LP Upped by $3.15 Million Its Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 419,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 290,151 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38M, down from 709,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.28M shares traded or 49.64% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $28.94. About 527,854 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Permian pipeline startup splits WTI Midland market, traders say – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AM) by 904,314 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 9,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.46 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 92,221 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $122.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 282,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.55M shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Jefferies Has 10 Big Reasons to Buy Real Estate and 5 Top Picks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “COPT (NYSE: OFC) wants to build taller in Chantilly, but it won’t say for which high-security tenant – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on April 27, 2017. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “COPT to acquire part of Waterside, build data centers for Amazon Web Services – Washington Business Journal” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Evolutionary Innovation at the Heart of Ethernet Alliance OFC 2019 Demo – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.