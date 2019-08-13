Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $1.72 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 921,885 shares traded or 115.99% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 12,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 180,953 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 193,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 3.03 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 12,985 shares to 19,262 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Company reported 7.48% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 908,400 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 9,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Loudon Investment Ltd Liability holds 121,335 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Howland Management Limited Liability Company has 16,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Trustmark State Bank Department holds 10,500 shares. Regis Management Limited Liability Com invested in 20,070 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company holds 34,302 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,663 shares. Icon Advisers Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 35,400 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt holds 0.49% or 149,872 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Product Partners – Strong Yield And Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enterprise Products to Participate in Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners: Poised To Prosper From Growing Exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kayne Anderson Announces Proposed Merger of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company and Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson Files 2017 Annual Reports for KYN, KYE, KMF and KED – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2018. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: Master Limited Partnership CEFs – The Highest Discount In The Sector Is -5.25% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Tax Characterization of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 33,095 shares to 24,569 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 127,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,925 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA).