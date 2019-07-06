Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Diversified Trust Co Has Cut Holding as Valuation Rose; J Goldman & Company LP Increases Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX)

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 177.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 271,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 424,852 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 152,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 4.05 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 21,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,207 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 105,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.51B market cap company. It closed at $29.38 lastly. It is down 3.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advsr LP accumulated 55,967 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 908,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Gagnon Lc has invested 2.85% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jrm Inv Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 344,606 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 27,534 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1,289 are owned by St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Co. Raymond James Tru Na owns 130,946 shares. Reaves W H And Com holds 1.76% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 1.83 million shares. 4,792 are owned by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Columbia Asset invested in 30,818 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Hodges Capital Incorporated has 12,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Round Table Serv Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 1,434 are held by Howe & Rusling Inc. Gradient Llc holds 2,748 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,006 shares to 7,817 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 5,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.40 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 719,887 shares to 24,113 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 184,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,283 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).