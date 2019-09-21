Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Value Rose While Rr Advisors Increased Holding; Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.19M, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.32 million shares traded or 124.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 21,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 1.40M shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Company has 3.77% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 382,257 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 52,242 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 830 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 1.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rdl Fincl accumulated 11,899 shares. Fosun Ltd holds 16,640 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 169,531 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 168,832 shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Communication Mi Adv reported 1,368 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 7.90M shares stake. 193,823 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 0.78% or 5.54 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 168,583 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 1.04M shares to 469,460 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 85,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,445 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 70,264 shares. 8,312 were reported by Sather Financial Group. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 19.90M shares. Barnett And Inc has 0.41% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Company holds 3.04% or 875,313 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Company Nj invested 0.07% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 25,562 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company owns 29,442 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). South Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 18,538 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Asset reported 36,648 shares stake. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Df Dent And Company Inc holds 0.02% or 42,911 shares. Qs Llc stated it has 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Illinois-based North Star Inv has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).