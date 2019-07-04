Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Price Rose While Rr Advisors Has Upped by $8.87 Million Its Holding; Sta Wealth Management Has Decreased Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Stock Value Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $278.87. About 279,655 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94 million, up from 2.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.84M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $47.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Co reported 3.06% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc accumulated 16,200 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 20,555 are held by Putnam Fl Invest Management. Carret Asset Lc stated it has 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bb&T Limited accumulated 374,992 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Communications accumulated 2.72M shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,493 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 9,997 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regis Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 20,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv accumulated 1.52 million shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 0.11% or 45,790 shares. Country Club Na has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 35,962 are held by Fiduciary Tru. Goodwin Daniel L has 13,100 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 439,072 shares to 656,272 shares, valued at $94.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. AYERS JONATHAN W had sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85M. The insider Kingsley Lawrence D bought $501,875.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 7,542 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 26,310 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Trust owns 1,368 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) accumulated 19,767 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 1,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 11,438 shares. The New York-based Bamco has invested 3.81% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Zebra Cap Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,818 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3,008 shares. Grimes & Inc has invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 12,028 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fmr Lc has 436,610 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.02% or 247,674 shares.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 51.26 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.