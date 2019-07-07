Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Value Rose While Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Raised by $1.53 Million Its Position; Glenview Capital Management Position in Hologic (HOLX) Increased by $40.54 Million as Stock Price Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 52,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.88M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $29.38 lastly. It is down 3.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 844,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520.71 million, up from 9.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 2.18 million shares traded or 41.33% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Hologic, Inc./; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 7.35M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company reported 7,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vigilant Ltd Liability Com owns 700 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 642,025 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Stephens Inc Ar holds 70 shares. Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,100 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Regions Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 21,854 shares. Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 13,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 451,943 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca), California-based fund reported 86 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.32 million shares to 7.49M shares, valued at $215.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 765,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.28M shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Mlp & Energy Income (FEI) by 61,644 shares to 468,952 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 164,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,794 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).