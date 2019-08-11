Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Value Rose While Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Trimmed Stake; Scopia Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 373,812 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.02 million shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.22M shares, and cut its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Lc holds 242,628 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,019 shares. Botty Investors accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James And Associate owns 7,385 shares. 44,416 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn. Sector Gamma As, Norway-based fund reported 194,743 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa stated it has 365,674 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Third Security Limited Co reported 0.77% stake. Castleark Management Lc holds 0.13% or 94,102 shares. Citadel Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 30,332 were reported by Shanda Asset Mngmt Hldgs. 8,598 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6,107 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $27.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 302,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

