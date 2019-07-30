Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding Maintained by Rr Advisors Llc; Regions Financial Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 6,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,191 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28M, down from 169,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.12. About 162,359 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 3.17 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 37,902 shares. Corecommodity Lc reported 11,457 shares. Adams Asset Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 101,154 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mirae Asset Global reported 0.97% stake. Monetary Management Gru Inc owns 15,930 shares. Leavell reported 149,872 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 14,424 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Communication stated it has 15,485 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc owns 25,726 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smith Moore has 0.13% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 18,082 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested 1.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 1.73% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 7.48% or 237,066 shares. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,047 shares. Bragg Advisors holds 5,102 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 12,229 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 149,897 shares. Axa holds 43,500 shares. 79,360 were accumulated by Willis Invest Counsel. First Republic Inv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc invested in 190,626 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 153,920 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust stated it has 2,795 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,170 shares.

