Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding Held by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Rose, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Stake

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 30,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.99M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 1.89 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 7,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 40,011 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, down from 47,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $182.68. About 787,582 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13,103 shares to 110,684 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 74,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,357 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Mengis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks owns 23,950 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability invested in 13,365 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boys Arnold And Communication Inc reported 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Brookfield Asset invested in 14.14M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il owns 76,609 shares. 1.23M are owned by Northern Trust Corporation. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Wexford Cap LP holds 1.20 million shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. The California-based Grand Jean Capital has invested 0.69% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). E&G Advsrs Lp holds 1.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 81,180 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Company invested in 166,937 shares. Beacon Financial Gru reported 19,217 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Reaves W H has invested 1.76% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Adirondack Tru has invested 0.07% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 234,746 are owned by South Texas Money Limited. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.57% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2.98 million shares. St Johns Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Llc holds 9,115 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Yale holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 19,750 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 53,766 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 12,340 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1.27% or 4.10M shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prtn stated it has 91,916 shares. Kistler invested in 180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 21,046 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

