Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding Held by 10-15 Associates Inc; Benedict Financial Advisors Maintains Stake in Starbucks (SBUX)

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 23,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 370,797 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71M, up from 347,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.38M shares traded or 125.94% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 17,040 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 6.45M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Starbucks’ Growth Isn’t Over – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wendy’s Company (WEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

