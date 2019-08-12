Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holding Has Increased by Rr Advisors Llc; Camden Asset Management LP Has Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $18.21 Million; Share Price Rose

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 306,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.94 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 1.46M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 42.78 million shares, valued at $43.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces dates for remarketing of its Series I Debentures due Sept. 1, 2021 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 96,707 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 21,964 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Girard Ptnrs Ltd has 0.79% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). E&G LP has 5,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. National Pension Ser reported 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stanley owns 8,234 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,954 shares. Wright Invsts owns 12,650 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,288 shares. 6,742 are held by Btr Capital Management. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.55% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Assetmark stated it has 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Boltwood Mgmt reported 2,167 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Coastline Com has invested 0.27% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 25,455 were reported by Davis R M Inc. Blume Incorporated holds 0.39% or 25,405 shares in its portfolio. Hendley & has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Salem Counselors reported 0.79% stake. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mai Cap Management has 397,028 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corporation Mi holds 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 36,122 shares. 1.75M are owned by Williams Jones & Associates. Invesco Ltd owns 440,970 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 73,776 shares. First Mercantile holds 34,302 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Iowa Bancshares owns 10,513 shares. Howland Management Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). City Hldg Commerce holds 850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Presents At Mizuho Energy Infrastructure Summit – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Acquires 33% Equity Interest in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Shin Oak NGL Pipeline – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products, Chevron unveil range of long-term deals – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Has A Growing Distribution That Should Accelerate In Time – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.