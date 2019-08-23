Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position; Kimco Rlty (KIM) Market Valuation Rose While Envestnet Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 38,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 421,595 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80 million, down from 459,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 1.15 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 30/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Completes Second Stage of Suburban Square Redevelopment with Life Time Athletic Grand Opening; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q FFO 37c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $230.4M, EST. $296.3M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – Benchmark’s Kelly Has an Options Play for Kimco Realty (Video); 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 52,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.88M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 1.23 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $152.58M for 12.80 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 16,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.07% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 2.02M are held by Bancshares Of America Corp De. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.06% or 11,400 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 2.42 million shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 80,915 shares. 119,252 were accumulated by Sun Life Incorporated. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 196,220 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 453 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 25,866 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Thompson Inv Management invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). The Missouri-based Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.03% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0% or 38,090 shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc owns 0.07% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 109,100 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 103,403 shares to 485,638 shares, valued at $17.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 40,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 873,693 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 41.19 million shares or 7.41% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 23,490 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability holds 8,006 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.99% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hite Hedge Asset Ltd holds 3.27% or 709,253 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 10,017 shares. 850,249 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 60,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cbre Clarion Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 177,913 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 173,976 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sather Fincl Group Inc holds 0.05% or 8,312 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Company reported 399,184 shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 10,873 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 139,873 shares to 372,699 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 11,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,145 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).