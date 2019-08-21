Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Salient Capital Advisors Cut Position by $12.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Three Peaks Capital Management Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Has Boosted as Share Price Declined

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 426,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 12.73M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.42M, down from 13.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 3.34M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 34,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 99,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 65,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.26. About 1.19 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Miller Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 323,572 were accumulated by Edgemoor Advisors Inc. Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 55,580 shares. 2.74M are owned by Hsbc Pcl. 8,117 are held by Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv. 54,541 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg. 10 holds 2.17% or 347,758 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 71,152 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Company accumulated 0.16% or 79,392 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Indiana-based Ami Investment Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications, a Missouri-based fund reported 14,593 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,485 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc invested in 0.49% or 42,773 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.03% or 33,914 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 32,624 shares to 109,887 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 78,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,862 shares to 19,589 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,812 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).