Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position by $874,756; Papp L Roy & Associates Cut Fiserv (FISV) Position by $613,272; Shares Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 6,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 35,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $105.97. About 1.78 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 30,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.99M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 1.97M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $630.98M for 28.49 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 14,380 shares to 42,895 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Mngmt has 57,797 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 6,146 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0.45% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Archon Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 4.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Catalyst Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 15,900 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1,130 shares. Bath Savings holds 95,441 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Ami Inv Mgmt invested in 2.49% or 53,598 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd reported 7,296 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 19,891 shares. Weatherstone has 6,473 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 10,853 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Completes Fairway Technologies Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 453,716 shares to 381,612 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 66,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,375 shares, and cut its stake in Azure Pwr Global Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 440,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Accredited Investors holds 0.06% or 10,916 shares in its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Lc reported 3.27% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Willingdon Wealth has 340 shares. Df Dent And invested in 43,617 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca stated it has 0.21% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Janney Mngmt Ltd has 11,313 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sequoia Llc invested in 0.08% or 31,787 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 0% or 225,487 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 24 shares. Hallmark Management Inc owns 9,225 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Peak Asset Management Lc has 10,842 shares. Suncoast Equity Management accumulated 12,635 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.