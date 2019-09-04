Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Upped Its Holding; At&T (T) Holder Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Holding by $323,702

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 10,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 140,258 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 150,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 17.37 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 582.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 5.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6.82M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.55M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 2.27M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 36,483 shares to 22,199 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 161,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,446 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young And Ltd owns 18,407 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Town Country Savings Bank Co Dba First Bankers Co holds 0.69% or 50,127 shares in its portfolio. 7,323 were reported by Cls. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). New York-based Spirit Of America Management New York has invested 3.75% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.22% stake. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,081 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 0.01% or 104,289 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 5.52% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cadence Commercial Bank Na invested in 35,164 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Alphamark Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Perritt Capital Management has 0.15% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.26% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Smithfield accumulated 7,320 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,277 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Tru. Daiwa Sb Limited reported 1.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Savant Capital Ltd holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 69,709 shares. Insight 2811 has 28,038 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 33,698 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. First City Cap Inc holds 2.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 96,702 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mig Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,247 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0.88% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il holds 57,670 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa holds 371,014 shares. Petrus Trust Lta reported 6,706 shares stake. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 38,983 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Com reported 34,567 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Sky Investment Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 89,554 shares.

