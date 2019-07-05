Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Its Position by $628,894 as Stock Rose; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Holding in Evertec (EVTC) by $306,315 as Market Value Declined

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 191.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 21,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,019 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, up from 11,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 503,337 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 11,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, down from 34,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 74,789 shares traded. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 29.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q REV. $110.3M, EST. $102.0M; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66

Analysts await EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. EVTC’s profit will be $31.56M for 18.57 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by EVERTEC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 134,465 shares to 236,806 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 118,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 59,457 shares to 10,455 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,824 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).