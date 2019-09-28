Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Harber Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $2.21 Million as Share Value Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined While Diversified Investment Strategies Boosted Holding by $1.93 Million

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 64.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc bought 60,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 154,115 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, up from 93,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 30.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 79,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 339,784 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 260,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.59 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 330,911 shares to 507,960 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,786 shares, and cut its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 3.57% or 1.06 million shares. 56,860 were reported by Bridges Inv Mngmt. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id owns 10,997 shares. 113,549 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 0.32% stake. Coastline Tru Company has 0.23% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 53,800 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Accredited invested in 11,014 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Institute For Wealth has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cv Starr & Com Tru owns 450,000 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 7,230 shares. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.63% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.30M shares. Synovus Corporation reported 24,577 shares stake. Highland Capital LP reported 615,131 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ca holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 18,686 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 76,337 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 774 shares. Marietta Prns Lc accumulated 49,264 shares. Endowment Ltd Partnership owns 14,060 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 14,000 are held by Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 31.43M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Amp Ltd has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Chilton Invest Company Limited Liability Company owns 40,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Saturna Cap has 1.21 million shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 32,173 shares stake. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0% or 18,254 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.06% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc, which manages about $103.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,175 shares to 48,795 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..