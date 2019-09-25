Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Hamlin Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Share Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Holder Tompkins Financial Lowered Position as Stock Declined

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 48,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.74M, down from 3.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.48. About 562,019 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 62.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 31,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,377 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56M, down from 49,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 428,707 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 8,506 shares to 94,523 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 5,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 180,483 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Management Llc. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 304,451 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 56,971 are held by Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 497,219 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.09 million shares. Moreover, Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability Corp has 2.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 79,042 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 13,343 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny invested in 445,252 shares or 4.15% of the stock. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.52% stake. Tompkins Corp holds 18,377 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gru Inc holds 11,712 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 32,580 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Co invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has 249,336 shares for 3.68% of their portfolio.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 101,883 shares to 808,123 shares, valued at $58.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 33,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.43 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 13,280 shares stake. Howe And Rusling holds 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 1,434 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Alpha Cubed Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 89,923 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp has invested 0.46% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wade G W & Incorporated accumulated 9,193 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.32% or 13.28 million shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Jupiter Asset Management stated it has 805,964 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 537,705 shares. 26,953 are owned by Van Eck Assoc Corporation. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.22 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Apollo Mgmt Holdings LP has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). North Corp holds 0.8% or 173,456 shares in its portfolio.