Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Cut Holding by $6.24 Million; Highland Capital Management LP Lifted Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position by $1.21 Million as Shares Rose

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34 million, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 1.48 million shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextdecade Corp by 415,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies holds 0.2% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 7,033 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 3,009 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc stated it has 4,128 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sei Co owns 54,360 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corporation invested 0.07% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Charter accumulated 3,888 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.13 million shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 150,000 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank & holds 0.34% or 25,326 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp reported 17,157 shares stake. The Tennessee-based Td Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Co National Bank & Trust invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Darden Restaurants Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Restaurant powerhouse files lawsuit over Hermitage Hotelâ€™s Capitol Grille – Nashville Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bon AppÃ©tit: The Street Has Mostly Bullish Reaction To Darden’s Q3 – Benzinga” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Product Partners – Largest, Highest Yielding Midstream Company – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPD Analyst Day Recap: Pursuing Broad Appeal In An MLP Structure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.