Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Evercore Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $362,239 as Stock Value Rose; Insight 2811 Boosted Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $335,286

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 12,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 180,953 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, down from 193,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.98. About 2.40M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 8.45 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/03/2018 – Smartphones: No Recovery In Sights, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CAP FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) – SHIRE; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF MORGAN STANLEY; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – KFMB-TV: ‘Survivor’s Morgan Ricke Says This Castaway Is the Next Boston Rob; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS SEE MORE OF THE SAME THIS YEAR WITH REGARDS TO BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AS HAS BEEN SEEN IN LAST FEW YEARS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 20/04/2018 – blacq: Morgan Stanley to seek new court for Italian derivatives case: sources ROME (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley on; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bancshares reported 0.03% stake. Peak Asset Management Ltd Company reported 10,842 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 8,164 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Chatham Incorporated holds 0.81% or 108,823 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management owns 515,832 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cadence Natl Bank Na has invested 0.4% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Burney owns 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 34,579 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs accumulated 9,007 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 80,603 shares in its portfolio. 74,051 were accumulated by Huntington State Bank. 28,945 are held by Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Beach Investment Mgmt Ltd Com invested 4.97% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Tompkins Financial has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Westwood Inc holds 0.93% or 3.06 million shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,352 shares to 40,822 shares, valued at $48.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.