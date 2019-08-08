Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Diversified Trust Co Lowered Its Holding by $622,340; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Increased Its Holding by $411,264 as Stock Price Rose

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 21,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 84,207 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 105,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 5.31M shares traded or 39.76% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 70.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 2,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,271 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 3,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $183.54. About 2.02M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,653 shares to 8,312 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 48,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares to 29,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,070 shares, and cut its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI).