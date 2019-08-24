Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Lifted Its Holding; Electron Capital Partners Holding in El Paso Elec Co (EE) Upped by $17.99 Million as Share Price Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 78,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.43M, up from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 4.09M shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 318,062 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS EL PASO ELECTRIC AT Baa1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NE; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 8,464 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 210 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 30 shares. Amp Capital Limited accumulated 17,302 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP reported 6,446 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.03% or 1.44 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 30,220 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company has 353,146 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 27,453 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 181,110 shares. Yorktown Management & owns 3,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 15,066 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 1,166 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 87,412 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $43.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,279 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 369,041 shares to 169,451 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,099 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Lc owns 365,870 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.75% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 102,338 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Limited Liability has invested 1.12% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Huntington Bankshares owns 74,051 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.1% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 24,548 are owned by Essex Fincl Svcs Incorporated. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Franklin Resources owns 328,251 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.11% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10,842 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,350 shares. A D Beadell Counsel has invested 1.84% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 15,485 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.