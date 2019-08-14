Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit (EPD) Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Resmed (RMD) Market Valuation Rose While Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Has Boosted Its Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit (EPD) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 107,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 774,156 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 666,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 3.72M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 525,860 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares to 2,240 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (Prn) (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.