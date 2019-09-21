Enterprise Prods Partners Com (EPD) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $509,628; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Wms Partners Has Lifted Holding by $364,059

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Com (EPD) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 18,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 34,978 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 53,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.32M shares traded or 124.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 6,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 21,294 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 14,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,327 shares to 32,248 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 69,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,628 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Investments owns 92,990 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Stearns Svcs Group owns 0.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 30,658 shares. Green Square Capital invested in 27,509 shares or 0.98% of the stock. 38.73M were accumulated by International. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 80,362 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,200 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd has 28,364 shares. Earnest Prns Lc invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio reported 30,845 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Glenmede Comm Na stated it has 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 28,961 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 1.21 million shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Srb stated it has 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 382,679 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com Com (NYSE:PRU) by 13,891 shares to 25,088 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Company Il has invested 0.07% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Wade G W holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,193 shares. Suncoast Equity has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ami Invest Management accumulated 35,125 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 537,705 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 53.74 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 9,887 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 12,348 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Gru has invested 0.21% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Garrison Bradford Assocs has invested 3.66% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Optimum Advsrs reported 42,411 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.06% or 80,776 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Perritt Capital Management has 0.15% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

