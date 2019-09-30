Enterprise Prd Prtnrs LP (EPD) Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Cut Position by $1.10 Million; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position Has Upped by Rare Infrastructure Ltd

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 77.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 805,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.24 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (EPD) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 39,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 214,129 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, down from 253,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.63M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.51 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutter & Com Brokerage reported 2.85% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 5.22M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt stated it has 37,397 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd holds 1.44% or 147,670 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 0.03% or 173,844 shares. Boston owns 83,610 shares. Nwq Investment Lc reported 1.25 million shares. 5.19 million are held by Ing Groep Nv. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt reported 18,860 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,788 shares. West Virginia-based Security National Com has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.47% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Private Advsrs accumulated 368,549 shares. Moreover, Ami Investment Management Inc has 0.52% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 35,125 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.74% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enterprise to Expand and Extend Acadian Gas Pipeline System in Louisiana – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Enterprise: By 2024 U.S. Oil Could Be Bigger Than Saudi Arabian Oil – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Doubling Down On Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Energy Credit Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,242 shares to 56,649 shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Global Americas has invested 0.16% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 46,333 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.58% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 20,197 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0% or 120 shares. 9 are held by Parkside Fin National Bank Trust. Gsa Prtnrs Llp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2,700 shares. Sandler Capital has invested 0.67% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mathes holds 46,445 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 12,306 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,228 shares. Zimmer Limited Partnership owns 1.55M shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd reported 44,599 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.