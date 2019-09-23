Enterprise Prd Prtnrs LP (EPD) Holder Columbia Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $587,440; Banc Of California (BANC) Stake Maintained by Seidman Lawrence B

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (EPD) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 20,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 9,838 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 30,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.38M shares traded or 125.94% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 1.14 million shares traded or 210.64% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 13/04/2018 – 1 Discovery documents point to undisclosed $BANC DOJ investigation; 16/03/2018 – Banc of California Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Quarterly Dividends; 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Commercial and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $379.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,008 shares to 26,513 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,926 shares, and has risen its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.75 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

