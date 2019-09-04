Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Share Value Declined While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Increased Position; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Stake by $390,780

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 2.68M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 66,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.14 million, up from 991,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 66,005 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC)

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares to 21,992 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 33,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 146,145 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs invested in 0.56% or 41,751 shares. Pioneer Tru National Bank & Trust N A Or accumulated 3,245 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Commerce has 891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Curbstone Financial Management Corp invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Co invested in 550 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jabodon Pt invested in 19,051 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.51 million shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Pa holds 0.03% or 2,387 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 5,515 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corporation invested in 2,020 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.32% or 12.37 million shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 1.07% or 52,894 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 495,870 shares. Bowen Hanes And Co Inc reported 1.84% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 1,499 shares. Thb Asset, Connecticut-based fund reported 148,407 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 1.74 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 52,274 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polar Cap Llp owns 61,107 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Co accumulated 54,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Llp holds 43,838 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,092 shares. Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 119,917 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 85,423 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated holds 0% or 126,942 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust has 14,182 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With merger completed, this bank is now St. Louisâ€™ second largest – St. Louis Business Journal” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 175,900 shares to 307,665 shares, valued at $14.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 825,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.